Stephen Colbert Can Totally Imagine Obama Calling Trump A 'Corrupt Motherf**ker'

Former President Barack Obama’s reported “corrupt motherf**ker” slam of his successor, ex-President Donald Trump, got the treatment from Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

According to Edward-Isaac Dovere’s upcoming book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, Obama reportedly called Trump a “madman”, a “racist, sexist pig,” a “fucking lunatic” and a “corrupt motherfucker” in private conversations with advisers and donors during the 2020 election campaign.

“Must have been incredible to hear Barack Obama get so fiery,” said Colbert.

The comedian then adopted Obama’s speech pattern:

“Look… he’s a mother… look… the thing is… fucker,” cracked Colbert.