Stephen Fry Shares The, Er, Graphic Reason Why He Won't Comment On Celebrity Traitors Rumours

Stephen Fry at 2017 BAFTAS via Associated Press

When talking about his potential seat at the show’s iconic round table on Lorraine Kelly’s show, the actor joked: “Of course, I’m in no position to say. I may be practising lying, I may be simply talking the truth”.

Speaking to Metro at the Newport Beach Film Festival‘s UK and Ireland Honours event at Raffles London, the star recently revealed the frankly gory reason why he hasn’t commented on the topic.

Stephen Fry poses at the National Portrait in 2023 via Associated Press

He told the publication: “I can say that the BBC would slice off my testicles if I were to comment publicly on the possibility of such a thing as dwelling in a castle in Scotland for a week or two – or indeed for a day or two, quite likely.”

Stephen added, “I would be fired in the driveway, which is the thing they sometimes do, isn’t it, before you even get there, if you say the wrong thing.”

Though the telly legend had previously said “hell will have frozen over” before he did a show like Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity, he told Metro that this one was different.

Calling The Traitors “brilliant,” he explained: “I’m not usually a fan of what you might call reality TV, but I think of it more as a game than reality TV, it’s just a very clever game, simple but complex as well.”

He then joked, “I’m a terrible liar ― or am I?”.

Claudia Winkleman via Associated Press

When asked whether he’d rather be a Faithful or a Traitor, Stephen said that while he thinks of himself as a faithful sort of person, he reckons we’re all traitors to ourselves in one way or another (woah).

“We’re traitors to ourselves, we let ourselves down, betray our ideals… Gosh that got serious very quickly, didn’t it? What happened there?” he said.

Still, he doesn’t seem to see a visit to Adross Castle as such an intense process.

“It’s supposed to be fun, you’re right! Mustn’t overdo it,” he said when asked if he thought the experience should be enjoyable.