Stephen Graham's 1-Word Response To Adolescence Season 2 Rumours

Stephen Graham in Adolescence Netflix

Adolescence fans everywhere are keen to hear news about a potential season two of Netflix’s hit – though they’ve had no firm answer yet.

Actor and co-creator Stephen Graham, who plays Jamie’s dad in the hit show, previously told Tudum: “We knew that we wanted to end it in [Jamie’s] room. We wanted the journey to finish where it began.”

Advertisement

But The Sun claims streaming giant Netflix is keen to recreate the show’s magic on its platform, and now, Stephen Graham has given those keen to see more of the story added hope.

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters via Associated Press

When asked by a Vanity Fair interviewer if another season was on the cards, the Boiling Point actor said: “Possibly.”

Advertisement

“Let’s see how the figures are,” a “smirking” Stephen added. “But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.”

Hannah Walters, Stephen’s wife and the actor behind Mrs Bailey on the show, also said that while “it’s hard” to recreate the first season’s success, she would work with Netflix again “all day long”.

One concept is completely off the cards, though, she claimed, and that’s a prequel to Adolescence.

“But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else,” she shared with Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

Hannah Walters via Associated Press

For those interested in the behind-the-scenes logistics of a potential deal, Hannah also said that production company Matriarch Productions, which she co-owns with her husband and which produced Adolescence, currently has a development deal with Warp Films (who they brought on for the Netflix smash hit).

But she said that while the company doesn’t have a “formal” deal with Netflix, “when they want to have that conversation, my door is open”.

Advertisement