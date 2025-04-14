Stephen Graham Responds To Racist Adolescence Misinformation Shared By Elon Musk

Stephen Graham has shut down some of the racist commentary surrounding his hit show Adolescence.
Last month, Stephen’s four-part miniseries – which he co-created, co-wrote and starred in – became a huge success for Netflix, spending just shy of three weeks at the top of the platform’s most-watched chart and dominating the conversation, including in parliament.
However, the show did face some more unpleasant criticism from a select few critics.
While Stephen maintained that the show’s central killing was not based on any particular real-life cases, some still spread false claims that it was inspired by specific incidents, including the 2024 tragedy that took place in Southport, Merseyside, in which an 18-year-old man, who was Black, killed three children and seriously injured 10 more in a mass stabbing.
Because of this misinformation – exacerbated even further when the claim was shared by X owner and Donald Trump advisor Elon Musk and Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch – some questioned why Adolescence centres around a white teenager, which Stephen addressed during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
The outlet claimed that Stephen said in response to “Musk’s butting in”: “They’ve completely got it wrong.”
He continued: “If they were to look at their facts, they would see that the horrific thing that happened in Southport happened after we finished our [show]. It just doesn’t make sense.
“So they’re using this to pursue their own agenda. I understand the whole concept of freedom of speech, I get it, and I see what they’re saying. But I think there’s a fine line between freedom of speech and hate.”
“Some people have said it’s ‘woke ideology,’ and they’ve taken it to an extreme,” he claimed.
“It was never about race … It was just meant to be a representation of a normal family that could live on your street. It could be your sister’s kids or, God forbid, your own kid. All of the stuff I was influenced by was social realism.”
Screenwriter Jack Thorne told the podcast The News Agents last month: “They’ve claimed that Stephen and I based [Adolescence] on a story and so they’re saying that we ‘race swapped’ it.
“Nothing is further from the truth. I have told a lot of real-life stories in my time. I know the harm that can come when you take elements of a real-life story, and you put it on screen, and the people aren’t expecting it.
“There is no part of this that’s based on a true story, not one single part.”
Jack added: “It’s absurd to say that [these crimes are] only committed by Black boys. It’s absurd, it’s not true.”