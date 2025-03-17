Adolescence Star Stephen Graham Has This Crucial Warning For Parents

Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in Netflix's Adolescence Netflix

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Netflix’s Adolescence.

Stephen Graham has shared the one takeaway he hopes parents have when they watch his new show Adolescence.

As well as starring in the new Netflix drama as the father of a teenage boy who stabs a girl in his class to death, Stephen also co-created and co-wrote the acclaimed show.

Over the course of its four episodes, Adolescence explores a number of difficult themes, including masculinity, the struggling school systems, family dynamics and the rise of online misogyny exacerbated by certain prolific influencers.

Speaking to The Independent, Stephen – who shares two teenage children with his wife, fellow actor Hannah Walters – said he would urge parents to be more “mindful of the fact that not only we parent our children, and not only the school educates our children”.

He continued: “There’s influences that we have no idea of that are having profound effects on our young culture, profound effects, positive and extremely negative.

“So, it’s having a look at that and seeing that we’re all accountable.”

Stephen Graham at the premiere of Adolescence via Associated Press

As well as its difficult themes, Adolescence is notable in that each episode is filmed in real time, in one continuous shot.

The episodes all focus on different ways that people are impacted by the murder, with one instalment taking place at a high school, and another centring around the boy’s family over a year after he is first accused.

Meanwhile, episode three – which features The Crown’s Erin Doherty in a much-praised performance – explores the boy’s mindset while he is evaluated by a child psychologist.

Newcomer Owen Cooper has also received plaudits for his leading performance as Jamie Miller, the high school student who is accused of killing a girl in his class in the first episode.