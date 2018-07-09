Ex-Brexit Minister Steve Baker Launches Furious Attack On 'Childish' Downing Street

"It would be in all of our interests if I didn’t name the particular individual who I would hold accountable. We all know who it is.” @SteveBakerHW on briefings against him #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/3hKSTDpnR4

A former Brexit Minister has branded Theresa May’s advisors “childish” in a scathing attack on Downing Street.

Steve Baker, who quit government on Sunday night in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit plan, revealed he nearly walked out over a briefing to journalists ahead of last week’s Chequers summit which flagged up the services of a local taxi firm should any minister wish to leave the meeting early.

Baker said he was left “absolutely furious” by the briefing, but refused to name who he thought was responsible.

The Wycombe MP quit his post along with Brexit Secretary David Davis, but insisted there should not be a leadership challenge to the PM.

Speaking on the BBC’s Daily Politics on Monday morning, the usually unflappable Baker was visibly trying to control his anger as he hit out against the ‘taxi cards’ briefing.

He said: “It certainly irritated me, I was absolutely furious at the childish nonsense being issued by Number 10. Absolutely unequal to the task at hand.

“Frankly I was furious - I could almost have resigned just over the childishness of that briefing.”

Baker went on to say that it was an “untruth” that he had been offered a promotion as a bribe for accepting the May’s Brexit policy.

He added: “It was briefed out as if any of us could be bribed. I am absolutely furious about it.”

When asked who he blamed for the briefing, Baker replied: “It would be in all of our interests if I didn’t name the individual who I would hold accountable, but he will know who he is.”