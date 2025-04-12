I Stopped Stretching My Runner's Knee And Haven't Had Pain Since

Miguel A Amutio vis Unsplash

It’s not that stretching your legs before a run is a bad thing – Yale Medicine recommends doing some dynamic stretches before you start to jog, and trying static stretches afterwards – it’s just that when my own knee started to sound like an advert for Rice Krispies, the move didn’t do much.

I’m not alone in my aches and pains – just over a quarter (28%) of running injuries come from sore knees.

I strained and stretched my joint for hours in a vain attempt to banish the ache. But it’s only in the past year when I’ve stopped relying on stretching to remedy the issue that my knee (and ankle) pain has disappeared.

So, I spoke to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pamela Mehta of Resilience Orthopaedics about what was going on.

The secret lies in strength training

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how most people who think they have “stiff” hips that need stretching actually have weak hips that need strengthening.

In a previous interview with HuffPost UK, Mark Harris, a fitness expert at Mirafit, advised: “Incorporating strength training into your routine isn’t just about building muscle, it’s about becoming a more efficient, powerful, and resilient runner.”

So, I’ve been enjoying more leg strengthening days (at least three a week) in my routine than I used to – which Dr Mehta said may explain my new pain-free status.

“Two of the most common causes of runner’s knee are overuse and muscular imbalances,” she told me.

“If your pain was related to overuse (particularly from activities like running and squatting), then stretches may have continued to exacerbate this pain by not allowing your muscles and tendons to rest.

“Switching to strengthening exercises may have allowed the soft tissue in your knee to rest and recover.”

While stretching does have benefits for runners with sore knees who have “tight” muscles, the surgeon continued: “In many cases, the core issue [behind knee pain from running] is muscular imbalance, which is best treated through strengthening exercises.

“For example, if certain muscles (like the quadriceps or glutes) are smaller relative to other knee/hip muscles, the patella [kneecap] may be pulled off-centre when you bend your knee. That misalignment causes contact between the patella and femur (upper leg bone), leading to irritation and pain.”

So, she explained: “Strengthening the right muscle groups – especially the quads and hip abductors – can restore proper movement of the kneecap and reduce pain.”

What are the best exercises to prevent knee pain from running?

Don’t try to isolate your knee when strengthening your leg – keeping your calves, quads, glutes, hips, and even core in check will make the natural movement of running safer.

“Focus on functional movements like squats, lunges, and deadlifts to mirror running mechanics and strengthen key muscle groups,” Mark Harris previously told us.

Medical News Today recommends hamstring curls, leg lifts, step exercises (I’ve always thought the Stairmaster is underrated for running prep) and squats.

Runner’s World recommends reverse lunges, single-leg deadlifts (I saw great results from unilateral strengthening moves), and Bulgarian split squats too.

If your knee pain is sudden and/or severe, is preventing you from moving or bearing weight, if it includes clicking or popping or isn’t going away, don’t try strengthening exercises as a first step and instead speak to a doctor, the NHS advises.

