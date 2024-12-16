Grind Your Teeth At Night? This Simple Tongue Move May Help You Stop

Nico De Pasquale Photography via Getty Images Young woman checking her teeth in mirror.

The NHS says that about 8-10% of UK adults will grind their teeth ― also known as bruxism ― at some point in their lives.

They add that the phenomenon is most common among those aged between 25-44. And while most one-off cases are harmless, “when teeth grinding happens on a regular basis it can permanently damage the teeth,” the health service says.

Still, anyone who’s struggled with the issue will know it can be hard to stop, not least because a lot of people grind their teeth in their sleep.

So you might be glad to hear that the Sleep Foundation recommend a simple tongue exercise to relax the muscles associated with the action.

Which exercises help prevent tooth grinding?

Well, as a side note, the NHS says general exercise ― your regular workout or walk ― is good for preventing bruxism as it can help you sleep better and may relieve stress or anxiety, which causes tooth grinding.

But the Sleep Foundation says that some of the jaw pain that can come from grinding your teeth at night can be relieved by performing a tongue manoeuvre.

“A few minutes of these exercises several times per day may help relax and stretch the muscles involved in tooth grinding and clenching,” they say.

One method involves closing your lips while keeping your top and bottom sets of teeth away from each other.

Try putting the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth without it touching your teeth and try to hold it there for as long as you can.

You can perform the move throughout the day to maximise your chances of putting the brakes on your bruxism.

Any other tips?

The NHS says that meditation and breathing exercises can help to soothe anxiety and stress, which cause most cases of bruxism.

You can also try to improve your sleep hygiene as deeper, more restful sleep can prevent the issue. OTC painkillers like ibuprofen can make jaw pain or headaches more manageable, as can ice packs.

Sometimes, you’ll need to see a dentist or doctor, especially if you’re noticing lots of pain or tooth damage.