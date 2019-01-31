New Asbo-style orders designed to tackle spiralling knife violence could prevent offenders accessing social media, Sajid Javid has said. The measures will place curbs on suspects to stop gang rivalries ratcheting up online and spilling out onto streets, the home secretary suggested. The new ‘Knife Crime Prevention Orders’ could be issued to anyone aged 12 or over who is believed by police to routinely carry a blade. They could also be imposed on people with prior convictions for knife-related offences. Those given the orders could be required to abide by curfews and geographical restrictions, and attend knife crime awareness courses. The orders could also include restrictions relating to social media use in order to prevent the “rapid escalation” of rival disputes.

PA Wire/PA Images The home secretary sat in on a police briefing in south London on Wednesday night as he announced a crackdown on knife offenders.

These measures would be tailored to the individual case, but they could, for example, limit access to particular sites or bar contact with specific people online. Concerns have been repeatedly raised that material posted on the internet fuels feuds that spill out into violence on the streets. Although they are civil orders, breaches will be a criminal offence that could result in up to two years in prison upon conviction. Police will apply for the orders in the courts and, if approved, they will last for a maximum of two years, with reviews carried out after 12 months for adults or more frequently for juveniles. Officials said the move aims to enhance police powers by filling a gap which is not covered by existing “preventative” measures such as gang injunctions and criminal behaviour orders. Javid said: “I have been clear that I will do everything in my power to tackle the senseless violence that is traumatising communities and claiming too many young lives. “The police already have a range of measures they are using to keep our streets safe, but there is more we can do to help them in this battle. “I have listened to their calls and will be introducing these new orders to stop gang members carrying knives in the first place. “It is vital we continue to focus on improving the law enforcement response while at the same time steering young people away from criminal activity in the first place.”

PA Wire/PA Images Officers search for weapons in the London borough of Lambeth on Wednesday night.