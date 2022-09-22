15 Storage Solutions You Need If You Live In A Cramped House Share

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you live in a house share, then you’ll be well aware of how difficult it can be to fit everybody’s shit into one pad. From finding drawer space for everyone’s crockery and cutlery to fitting toiletries for multiple people in one tiny (and most likely windowless — but that’s a separate issue) bathroom, it’s hard to feel properly ‘at home’ when you’re constantly living among clutter.
But it is possible to make room for everybody’s bits and bobs — you just need to pick storage solutions that have been designed with flat sharers in mind. Here are some ideas that I wish I’d known about when I was living with housemates.