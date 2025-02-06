This Common Egg Storage Mistake Makes Them Go Off Faster

Louis Hansel via Unsplash Bowl of eggs

I’ve been learning a lot about how to cook eggs once I’ve cracked them (for instance, I had no idea that straining an egg before poaching it can get rid of those annoying clingy wisps or that ice baths really do make a difference to the yolks).

But what about storing them before they’re cooked? I love buying bigger boxes of eggs (they’re way better value), but my small household doesn’t go through them fast enough to prevent them from going off.

Apparently, though, I might be able to reverse my fate ― if only I flip my eggs before using them.

What’s the best way to store eggs?

BBC Science Focus maintains that storing eggs point-side-down is a great way to keep them fresher for longer.

That’s because the air pockets in eggs ― the thing that makes them float when they’re gone off ― start at their “round” end.

“Keeping the air pocket at the top helps to keep the yolk centred within the egg and prevents the air pocket from rupturing, which reduces the risk of the egg spoiling,” BBC Science Focus writes.

Egg farmers at Ravenwood Acres agree, writing that aside from the air-proofing benefits the BBC outlined, the move can also help to keep the yolk located in the centre and prevent breakage.

This is especially key if you’re planning to hatch the eggs, they say, but it’s useful for storing eggs for food too.

Any other egg storage tips?

Yes ― experts advise against storing your eggs in the front door of the fridge.

That’s because temperature fluctuations occur when you open and shut the appliance, which risks spoiling them.

Nic Shacklock, a food storage pro from kitchen experts Kesseler, previously told HuffPost UK that you might want to treat eggs a little like good brie to get the best from them though.