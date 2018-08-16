Stormzy Announces Scholarship To Fund Four Black British Students To Go To Cambridge University

The rapper’s grant will pay for tuition fees and a maintenance grant for up to four years of an undergraduate degree at the prestigious uni.

Stormzy has announced details of a scholarship programme that will see him help fund four black British students go to Cambridge University.

Two lucky students will be given the opportunity this year, with a further two in 2019.

Stormzy will personally bankroll one 2018 student, with the other paid for by YouTube Music, who pledged their support after hearing of his plans.

The ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ rapper announced the scheme at his old south London school on A level results day, saying: “It’s so important for black students, especially, to be aware that it can 100% be an option to attend a university of this calibre.

“We’re a minority, the playing ground isn’t level for us and it’s vital that all potential students are given the same opportunity.”

Stormzy, who didn’t attend university himself, previously donated £9,000 to help an Oxford student get a place at Harvard in the US.