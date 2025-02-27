I Just Learned Things I Thought Were 'Normal' Are Actually Just British And I Feel Very Uncultured

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Close up of hot and cold taps

After 15 years of austerity, it can be difficult to feel particularly patriotic as a Brit but there are still some things about us that I love.

Like, who can fault queuing? Or roast dinners? Our beloved NHS? Or even our cosy six-part crime dramas that can see anyone through a quiet weekend? It’s not much but there is still some joy to be found in being a Brit.

However, while I was basking in the final slithers of pride, a Reddit thread brought me back down to Earth as I learned that many weird, awkward behaviours and habits that I thought were just part of being human are actually uniquely British.

Eek.

Pantomimes are very British

I think if I had taken some time to consider this, I would figure out that pantos are not really something that other nations take part in every year but as a fierce panto defender, I have to say they are really missing out.

User Extension-Tip113 says: “Pantomimes. Have an annual trip to one with work and my coworkers from other countries were so baffled by the concept.”

Others agreed, saying: “Our work Xmas party was panto themed, we have 3 people from abroad in our team and their bafflement was hilarious lmao.”

A Canadian teacher even confessed: “My first Christmas [in the UK], our school staff meeting was about planning the panto. I sat there totally baffled hoping I could figure out what they were talking about from context, to no avail.

“I finally had to sheepishly put up my hand to ask what the hell they were talking about, just to have the whole room erupt into chaos that I had never been to a panto! 40 people tried to explain it at once.”

No, it’s not normal to apologise for not smoking

User Outrageous_Giraffe43 says: “Apologising for not smoking if someone asks if you’ve got a lighter. ‘Have you got a light mate?’ ‘Sorry, I don’t smoke.’”

Now, in fairness, we are apologising for not being able to help somebody out, but all the same, it’s pretty hilarious that our first instinct is to apologise for not carrying a lighter around with us so that others can smoke.

Hot and cold taps are... annoying?!

Erm so, this is brand new information to me.

Moon_peach_says: “The hot and cold tap thing is definitely one of the worst little things about the UK….”

Oh!

Ms_Elwin responds, doing nothing to break stereotypes saying: “But they make it so much easier to fill up the kettle and the washing up bowl at the same time!”

Cordial/squash/diluting juice

Depending on where you live, you likely call diluted juice drinks something along the lines of cordial or squash. If, like me, you’re Scottish, you very likely call it ‘diluting juice’.

No matter which name you use, though, it’s really not a thing anywhere else.

ThanksIHateIt1994 comments: “Someone I know works with an American. Apparently they were shocked to learn about cordial/squash - it’s not a thing over there from what I’ve heard.”

DrMoneybeard confims: “My first day working in a school in the UK after moving from Canada I gave a child a glass of undiluted orange squash. I had absolutely no idea it had to be watered down, it’s not a thing here!”

A WHOLE GLASS.

Crisp sandwiches

Dgirllamius says: “Crisp sandwiches.

“I live in Germany now and got told I’m a weirdo for having a crisp sandwich. I politely told them to fuck off.”

Well, there is no need for profanities but I understand being defensive because what do you MEAN you have never enjoyed the buttery, crunchy joy of a crisp butty?!