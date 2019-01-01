We’re pleased to note that 2019 is already off to an exciting start, with the launch date for the upcoming series of ‘Stranger Things’ now confirmed.
The most recent series of the hit sci-fi show began streaming on Netflix in late October, in time for Halloween, but it’s now been confirmed that for ‘Stranger Things 3’, they’re releasing in the summer, with the return date falling on 4 July 2019.
A faux news bulletin, supposedly showing a 1985 New Year’s Eve broadcast from the series’ fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, was posted on the show’s official Twitter account in the early hours of New Year’s Day, confirming the July launch.
This coincided with a separate post from cast member Gaten Matarazzo, who shared an ominous-looking poster for the new series, which sees the show’s teenage stars watching a 4 July fireworks display.
Both the video and poster feature the cryptic tagline for the series: “One summer can change everything.”
It was previously revealed that ‘Stranger Things’ would be made up of eight episodes, the titles for which were revealed in a teaser last month.
By the time ‘Stranger Things 3’ begins streaming, it will have been almost two years since fans were last treated to new episodes, with the most recent run streaming from October 2017.
All of the show’s teenage cast are expected to return for the third series, as are the likes of Winona Ryder and David Harbour, while Maya Hawke will be introduced as a new character.
Maya – the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman – previously appeared in the leading role in a new BBC adaptation of ‘Little Women’, which aired last year.