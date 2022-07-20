Jospeh Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has revealed he turned to a co-star for help with his American accent after putting it on left him feeling “like a sociopath”.

The British star joined the hit Netflix show in the fourth season as the leader of the Hellfire Club, Eddie Munson.

Advertisement

In a recent Off Menu podcast episode, Joesph revealed that Joe Keery – who plays Steve Harrington – helped level his nerves after he started panicking about how his accent sounded.

He told hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster of putting on his character’s accent: “You feel like a sociopath.

“After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?’”

Talking about the moment he turned to his co-star, he continued: “I was talking to Joe and at one point I was so deep into it, he was like ’Dude I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.”

Advertisement

Joesph – whose character had a pivotal role in season four’s finale – recently revealed he was shocked as everyone else by one of the show’s most “f**king horrible” scenes, believing it would be cut out by Netflix bosses.