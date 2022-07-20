Entertainment

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Says Putting On American Accent Made Him 'Feel Like A Sociopath'

“After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this?'"
Aaron Stokes
Jospeh Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things
Jospeh Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things
Netflix

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has revealed he turned to a co-star for help with his American accent after putting it on left him feeling “like a sociopath”.

The British star joined the hit Netflix show in the fourth season as the leader of the Hellfire Club, Eddie Munson.

In a recent Off Menu podcast episode, Joesph revealed that Joe Keery – who plays Steve Harrington – helped level his nerves after he started panicking about how his accent sounded.

He told hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster of putting on his character’s accent: “You feel like a sociopath.

“After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?’”

Talking about the moment he turned to his co-star, he continued: “I was talking to Joe and at one point I was so deep into it, he was like ’Dude I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.”

Joesph – whose character had a pivotal role in season four’s finale – recently revealed he was shocked as everyone else by one of the show’s most “f**king horrible” scenes, believing it would be cut out by Netflix bosses.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now. Off Menu is available to listen to now on podcasting platforms.

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
uktvwe love tvNetflixstranger thingsJoseph Quinn