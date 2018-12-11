Gunshots were heard in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, amid reports of multiple casualties and a large emergency response.
The Reuters news agency, citing the French police sources, said one person was dead and six injured with the gunman still on the run.
An official announcement from the French equivalent of the Home Office advised people in Strasbourg to remain indoors, suggesting the incident is ongoing. The local mayor also advised residents to stay inside, AFP reported.
Journalists reported seeing several people wounded after hearing sounds similar to gunfire, while photographs and videos posted on social media appeared to show people receiving medical care.
Strasbourg, which is the capital of the Grand Est region of France, is known for its large Christmas market and for its outpost of the European Parliament.
A British MEP, Richard Corbett, said on Twitter that he was locked in a restaurant as a result of the incident.
While an Irish MEP, Martina Anderson, said in a tweet that she was in the city centre when gunshots rang out.
Other MEPs tweeted to confirm they and their staff members were safe. The European Parliament building is around two miles from the centre of Strasbourg.
French President Emmanuel Macron cut short a meeting with parliamentarians after being informed of the incident, his office said.
