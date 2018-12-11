Vincent Kessler / Reuters Police seen securing a street in central Strasbourg on Tuesday evening following reports of gunshots.

Gunshots were heard in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, amid reports of multiple casualties and a large emergency response.

The Reuters news agency, citing the French police sources, said one person was dead and six injured with the gunman still on the run.

An official announcement from the French equivalent of the Home Office advised people in Strasbourg to remain indoors, suggesting the incident is ongoing. The local mayor also advised residents to stay inside, AFP reported.