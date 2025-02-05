The 1 Surprising Symptom Of Strep Throat In Kids

VioletaStoimenova via Getty Images

Most of us are aware that a persistent sore throat and a fever are telltale signs of a strep infection, and that they warrant a trip to the doctor for testing, as well as treatment with antibiotics if necessary.

But many parents aren’t aware that vomiting, when accompanied by a sore throat, can also be an indicator of strep in kids — though it’s generally not one in adults.

Advertisement

“Vomiting is a sign of strep throat, especially in children,” Dr. Jen Trachtenberg, a board-certified pediatrician based in New York City, told HuffPost.

Symptoms of strep

Strep throat is a bacterial infection of Streptococcus pyogenes, also called group A streptococcus.

Confusingly, the signs of strep infection are the same as many other viral infections, which is why doctors might run a test before prescribing antibiotics.

Strep infections are more common in children than adults.

Trachtenberg said that in her practice, she regularly sees the following symptoms of strep:

fever

sore throat, which in addition to pain can involve reds dots on the back of the throat, swollen tonsils or white patches on the back of the mouth

swollen lymph nodes (glands in the neck)

headache

stomach pain and vomiting

The Mayo Clinic notes that the throat pain of a strep infection tends to come on quickly, and children may complain of difficulty swallowing.

Because these are all common symptoms of a variety of other viral illnesses, your doctor will run a test if they suspect strep.

Interestingly, Trachtenberg noted that physicians often don’t test children under age 3 for strep, since it’s uncommon for them to get this infection and they’re less likely to have complications from it if they do.

Advertisement

Symptoms in a child this age are more likely the result of a viral infection, but your provider will decide if there is a reason to test your child.

When to see the doctor

If the symptoms are the same as many viral infections, which don’t require treatment with antibiotics, how does a parent know when to bring their child to the doctor?

Most sore throats aren’t strep, and most vomiting isn’t strep — though those two symptoms in combination might be a sign of it.

Advertisement

Other potential presentations of strep that warrant a call or visit to the paediatrician include:

sore throat and swollen lymph nodes

sore throat and fever

sore throat and rash

sore throat for over 48 hours

any combination of the symptoms listed above

Dr Janine Zee-Cheng, a board-certified paediatrician in Indiana, told HuffPost that sometimes a child will come in with a headache, a stomachache and a fever and test positive for strep without ever complaining of a sore throat.

Coughing and a runny nose, on the other hand, usually signal a viral infection and not strep.

Zee-Cheng said that after years of working with children, they can often tell just by looking at a child’s face that a strep test is going to turn positive. They described this “strep face” as “pale and droopy.”

Advertisement

As always, if your child has a very high fever or a fever that lasts for five days, it’s a good idea to contact your paediatrician. And if your child is having difficulty breathing, they should be seen by a medical provider right away.

Why it’s important to treat a strep infection

Doctors don’t always agree on when to prescribe antibiotics for an ear infection, but antibiotics are always used to treat strep throat after a positive test.

When left untreated, strep throat can lead to serious complications. These include “rheumatic fever, which can lead to swollen painful joints, a specific rash, and also heart valve damage,” Trachtenberg explained.

Advertisement

There is also the possibility of kidney inflammation or disease, called poststreptococcal glomerulonephritis, Trachtenberg said.

But don’t panic — antibiotics don’t need to be prescribed immediately in order to prevent these complications. Even if your child has been having symptoms for a number of days, their strep infection can be effectively treated, and complications averted, with a round of antibiotics.

Zee-Cheng also noted that a rapid strep test in a doctor’s office can sometimes give a false negative result when done too early in the course of an illness, so they generally recommend that families wait a day or so before bringing their child in.

Advertisement