Amy Dowden Announces 'Raw' And 'Deeply Personal' New Project Ahead Of Strictly Return

Amy Dowden Joe Maher via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden is set to open up about the past year of her life in what promises to be an emotional new BBC documentary.

The professional dancer has been performing on Strictly since 2017, but missed out on most of last year’s series after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

She’s now letting fans in on her journey over the last 15 months in Amy Dowden: Fight Of My Life, which will air over the summer, ahead of the new series of Strictly.

Just six days after her diagnosis, the Wales-born dancer made the decision to allow cameras to follow her in the coming months.

“Amy was thrown into a world of surgery, chemotherapy, fertility treatment and uncertainty,” read a press release.

“Over 15 months, the film captures the difficult times, tough decisions and glorious moments like the Strictly family finding a way to include her in the pro dance in the final.”

The BBC’s announcement adds: “This raw, deeply personal, and honest film follows Amy as she navigates the most turbulent year of her life and tracks the battle for her health, her future family and a return to dance – her lifelong passion.

“Her hope that by being open about her story, something positive can come out of something so devastating that impacts so many.”

Amy in a publicity photo for her new documentary Fight Of My Life BBC/Wildfire Productions/Sam Lumley

“I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be,” Amy shared in a statement announcing the new documentary.

“I’ve learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey. I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are.”

The dancer has been candid about her cancer journey on social media, updating followers after undergoing a full mastectomy and speaking about hair loss as a result of chemotherapy side effects.

Fans of the reality dance show were overjoyed to see Amy back on their screens when she made a surprise appearance in the final’s opening number last December.

Amy will be returning as a professional dancer for Strictly 2024, where the show will mark its 20th anniversary.

The Welsh performer said she was “so happy and grateful to be back” in a post shared to Instagram on Monday.

