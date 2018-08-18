Comedian Sean Walsh and BBC newsreader Kate Silverton have been added to this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ line-up. The pair were announced as the 10th and 11th celebrities to be taking part in the series during Friday night’s ‘The One Show’.

Kate told hosts Alex Jones and Rory Reid she had no talent for dancing, saying: “It consists of me dancing in my kitchen in front of my kids while mouthing the lyrics, which is probably not going to go down well with Craig [Revel Horwood].” Sean said he was “as shocked as everyone else” that he was taking part. Explaining why he chose to do the show, he added: “I just thought it would be nice to do something where I can hopefully come out the other end with a skill and maybe able to dance. “But looking at your faces you don’t seem convinced.”

In statements issued via the BBC, Kate added: “It’s something of a departure for a news journalist, shifting focus from the headlines to my hemlines and I suspect the only serious element of my life over the coming months will be in training hard and figuring out the foxtrot… but I am so looking forward to the fun, laughter and all the challenges ahead.” Sean also added: “Having seen videos of me dancing on friends’ phones from the night before, it’s safe to say I’m petrified but also so excited. I’m really looking forward to the lifts, the Lycra and the laughs, although as Craig would probably say ‘dancing is no laughing matter dahhhhling…’”