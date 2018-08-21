The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ line-up has come in for criticism this year, with many fans branding it the “worst ever”. While that might be slightly harsh, it’s easy to see why many long-term fans might have been disappointed, given the lack of big names who have signed up. This got us to thinking - who should have been booked instead? Admittedly finding celebs who are free or even want to do the series must be a laborious task, but from an ‘EastEnders’ hardman to the Queen of ‘Drag Race’, we’ve come up with a shortlist of stars who we reckon would have been dynamite on the dance floor... Danny Dyer

Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick

Seeing Danny Dyer taking his trotters for a Jack Plance is exactly what Saturday night TV was made for, and while it may seem unlikely he’d ever sign up, don’t forget he once said he’d “never” do ‘EastEnders’... Nigella Lawson

Lou Rocco via Getty Images

Nigella loves anything decadent and extra, and with ‘Strictly’ being the most decadent and extra show on TV, quite how she hasn’t appeared yet is a mystery to us. Courtney Act / Shane Janek

PA Archive/PA Images

Bosses may not be keen on casting former reality TV stars, but they should probably make an exception for ‘Drag Race’ alum and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Courtney, who would bring some drag queen glam to the often binary world of ballroom. Idris Elba

PA Archive/PA Images

He may be busy having a huge Hollywood career, but wouldn’t it be great to see Idris back on home turf? Plus, just imagine how smooth he’d look in ballroom top and tails. Stacey Solomon

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

When it was teased one of the 2018 contestants would be revealed on ‘Loose Women’, many fans predicted it would be panellist Stacey getting her dancing shoes on. And as much as we’re excited to see Lee Ryan, who ended up being the big reveal, Stacey would have been a brilliant booking. Richard Madeley

Empics Entertainment

Just imagine Richard and Craig Revel Horwood clashing. TV gold. Gemma Collins

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The ‘TOWIE’ star was holding out for a spot on the 2018 line-up by way of compensation from the BBC, following *that* on-stage fall at the Radio 1 Teen Awards. And while bosses probably didn’t want to give in to her diva demands, just think of all the meme-able content she would have served up. Nadiya Hussain

PA Archive/PA Images

Snapping up the most popular winner of what was once the BBC’s most popular show is a no brainer, right? Michelle Keegan

Doug Peters/Doug Peters

The former ‘Corrie’ star has been tipped for ‘Strictly’ every year in recent memory, so we’d love to see her finally do it, even if it’s just so we never have to hear a ‘Michelle Keegan for Strictly’ rumour again. Rio Ferdinand

Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Every series needs a sports person, and who better than former England captain and all-round good guy Rio Ferdinand? Given all that footwork on the pitch, we reckon he’d probably have the moves on the dance floor too. Beverley Callard

Doug Peters/Doug Peters

From the look of this picture, the wardrobe department wouldn’t even have to make any outfits for Bev - she’d be able to bring in her own frocks. Greg James

Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Having taken over as the host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Greg has just earned a whole new following. And what better way to capitalise on that than by doing ‘Strictly’? Alan Carr

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Far be from us to suggest Alan would not be the most talented of dancers, but he’d be guaranteed to bring the laughs. Sara Cox

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

The Radio 2 DJ was robbed of a full run as a contestant when she took part in the 2013 Christmas special, if you ask us. Paddy McGuinness

PA Archive/PA Images

Let the dance see the floor!