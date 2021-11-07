AJ Odudu served up one of the most exciting Strictly Come Dancing routines of the series so far on Saturday night when she and Kai Widdrington delivered a jam-packed Charleston.

The pair wowed viewers with a throwback to the 1920s that barely allowed AJ a second to catch her breath, complete with swivels, kicks, jumps and lifts.

Following the performance, none of the judges had any negative critiques, which included Craig Revel Horwood, who summed up the number with just three words: “A. Ma. Zing.”

And yet, when it came to scoring the dance, Craig refused to give it a perfect score, instead reaching for his 9 paddle, while the rest of the judges gave it 10s.