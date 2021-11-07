AJ Odudu served up one of the most exciting Strictly Come Dancing routines of the series so far on Saturday night when she and Kai Widdrington delivered a jam-packed Charleston.
The pair wowed viewers with a throwback to the 1920s that barely allowed AJ a second to catch her breath, complete with swivels, kicks, jumps and lifts.
Following the performance, none of the judges had any negative critiques, which included Craig Revel Horwood, who summed up the number with just three words: “A. Ma. Zing.”
And yet, when it came to scoring the dance, Craig refused to give it a perfect score, instead reaching for his 9 paddle, while the rest of the judges gave it 10s.
Fortunately, AJ’s overall score of 39 still put the Don’t Rock The Boat presenter at the top of the leaderboard for the night, but many viewers couldn’t help commenting on Craig’s stinginess:
One mark behind AJ and Kai on 38 points were Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, who impressed the judges with their Paso Doble.
Dressed in elaborate matador-inspired outfits, the McFly star won particular praise for his cape action, with Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas both awarding him and Amy a perfect score.
Sadly, it was a rather different story for Olympian Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones, who ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday.
Fresh from surviving last week’s dance-off, Adam and Katya opened the show with a Jive performance, which earned them an overall score of 27 out of 40.
Find out which two couples landed in the bottom two this week in Sunday night’s Strictly results show, airing at 7.15pm on BBC One.