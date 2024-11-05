'My Heart Is Breaking': Strictly Pro Amy Dowden Confirms She's Been Forced To Withdraw From The Contest

Amy Dowden BBC/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has announced she has been forced to bow out of this year’s series early on medical grounds.

Two weeks ago, Amy was taken to hospital after collapsing behind the scenes of the long-running BBC dance show.

The BBC insisted at the time that they were hopeful Amy would return to the dance floor this week, but it’s now been confirmed this will not be possible for the rest of the series due to a foot injury she has sustained.

“Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, Lauren Oakley will step in as JB’s dance partner,” the BBC explained.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes.”

Amy was forced to miss last year’s series of Strictly due to the treatment she had been receiving for breast cancer.

She was later invited to perform in a special dance in the Strictly final, but these plans were scuppered when she injured herself during training.

In a more personal statement shared on her own Instagram page on Mondauy night, Amy told her followers: “My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again.

“Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up. It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again.

“My goal since hearing those words, ‘you have cancer’, was to get back on the Strictly dance floor. It’s been such a challenge to get back, one I devoted 2024 too.

“With my incredible team we got there. Something I wanted to do for myself and loved ones. There was no feeling like it, dancing again in the ballroom with my Strictly family.

“Then I was partnered with the talented kind, gentle soul JB. Every day our training room was chilled, hardworking and full of big smiles, enjoying what we [were] creating together with a blossoming friendship. JB, thank you for being the perfect partner back.

“We topped the leaderboard week one, and continued to work so hard, and thank you for being so passionate about understanding the ballroom and Latin fundamentals. For me, that Rumba will always be one of my [favourites].”

Amy continued: “I’m so sad, so upset and asking, ‘why me, why now’, that our journey has been cut short. My heart right now is breaking, having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury. And I know only too well, ‘this too shall pass’, and I’ll be soon better and back dancing. Something I’ve had to get used to in my life.

“I’m sure at some point we will dance again, JB.”

The JLS singer responded in the comments: “Heartbreaking news, but our moments will be forever in Strictly history. Never forget that. Thank you for being the best teacher.

“Nothing but love from all of the Gill family.”

Lauren agreed: “This too shall pass. We’re still a team. Love you.

“You did the groundwork, I’ll carry your partnership forward and hopefully make you proud.”