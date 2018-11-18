It had to happen sooner or later, but we finally had our first perfect score handed out on Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Fittingly, Ashley Roberts earned a 10 from all four judges for her spectacular Jive at the show’s annual jaunt to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

It was a high-scoring night, but we had to wait for the former Pussycat Doll and her partner Pasha Kovalev to close the show with their routine to ‘Shake Ya Tail Feather’ from ‘The Blues Brothers’, before Craig Revel Horwood finally handed out his first 10 of the series, along with his fellow judges Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.