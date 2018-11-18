It had to happen sooner or later, but we finally had our first perfect score handed out on Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Fittingly, Ashley Roberts earned a 10 from all four judges for her spectacular Jive at the show’s annual jaunt to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.
It was a high-scoring night, but we had to wait for the former Pussycat Doll and her partner Pasha Kovalev to close the show with their routine to ‘Shake Ya Tail Feather’ from ‘The Blues Brothers’, before Craig Revel Horwood finally handed out his first 10 of the series, along with his fellow judges Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.
“Fab-u-lous”, Craig told Ashley following her show-stopping routine, while head judge Shirley said she had “pushed the envelope”.
Darcey hailed the routine “fantastic”, while Bruno told the singer and TV presenter that she had “earned her place in Strictly history” with the performance.
Elsewhere, Charles Venn left the judges - and viewers at home - hot and bothered with his high-scoring Samba routine.
The ‘Casualty’ actor, partnered with Karen Clifton, danced to ‘La Bamba’, making full use of the springy Blackpool floor - and his six-pack.
It was all a bit much for Shirley, who told him: “I’m all hot and bothered. You owned it, you commanded it. It’s got body action that goes on forever.
“I felt like I was in Brazil. It was fantastic.”
And Charles’ abs didn’t go unnoticed by Craig, who joked that he was “distracted by the plethora of abdominals” on display. And it paid off, with the actor earning by far his highest score of the series with 38 points.
Also scoring 38 were Faye and Giovanni for their Paso Doble and Joe and Dianne for their Quickstep.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues Sunday on BBC One.