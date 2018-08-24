'Strictly Come Dancing' Bosses Deny Brendan Cole Has Been Banned From Set Following Axing

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have shot down rumours former professional dancer Brendan Cole has been banned from the set. A report in The Sun claimed producers did not want Brendan returning to the ballroom to watch rehearsals or appear in the audience, amid fears his former co-stars may invite him along.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Brendan Cole

The newspaper claimed bosses had issued “a firm no” to anyone wanting to put him on their friends and family list, adding it “could be confusing for viewers” if he was seen in the audience, following his sacking earlier this year. However, a ‘Strictly’ spokesperson has said the reports were nonsense, telling HuffPost UK: “Brendan is part of the ‘Strictly’ family, and no one has ever said he can’t be at rehearsals.” We have also contacted a spokesperson for Brendan, and are awaiting a response. Brendan was dropped from the professional line-up earlier this year, after 15 series on the BBC ballroom show. It came amid rumours of a backstage feud with new Head Judge Shirley Ballas, after the pair clashed on air during the last series.

PA Wire/PA Images Brendan reportedly fell out with Head Judge Shirley Ballas

Brendan had previously put his name forward for the role, which was previously occupied by Len Goodman, but failed to secure the job. Speaking after his axing, he said: “I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it. “I’m disappointed. It’s very hard to talk about. It’s a recent decision. “I’m sure I’ll never know the ins and outs. I’m a very strong character within the show, I have my strong views.” This year, he Brendan has been replaced on the line-up by Neil Jones, who has been part of the group dances for the last two series. There are also three new professional dancers, in the form of Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One next month.