17 Fab-u-lous Strictly Come Dancing Moments That Redefined The Meaning Of Camp

As a show that features industrial levels of glitter, fake tan and hip action, it goes without saying that Strictly Come Dancing is already the campest show on TV.
Sometimes though, it really does outdo itself and serve up routines that redefine FAB-U-LOUS, to quote a certain judge.
Here’s just 17 of Strictly’s most gag-worthy moments...
Craig Does Hello, Dolly
Craig Revel Horwood is no stranger to drag, having previously played pantomime dames and Miss Hannigan in a West End production of Annie. The judge also transformed into Dolly from for this sickening start to Musicals Week in 2019.
Bruno’s Just To Good To Be True
Bosses also gave former judge Bruno Tonioli his moment in the spotlight during the 2019 season, when he was handed the microphone to kick off one of the live shows with a rendition of Frankie Valli’s I Love You Baby, for reasons we’re still not entirely clear of but fully support.
Gorka, Johannes And Giovanni Are Queens Of The Desert
There wasn’t much to smile about back in 2020, but this group dance featuring Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe and Giovanni Pernice serving full Priscilla Queen Of The Desert fantasy had us screaming ‘YAAASS!’ from the confines of lockdown.
Strictly Does Fashion Week
Oti Mabuse taking centre stage in a catwalk-themed routine set to Madonna’s Vogue is basically all of our favourite things. An honourable mention for Anton Du Beke’s coat, too.
Johannes Slays The Red Carpet
Having not received a celebrity partner during his debut series, the following year saw Johannes truly arrive in the ballroom.
Taking centre stage in a routine drawing on ball culture, he snapped his custom-made ‘Pose’ fan and high-kicked his way down the runway in a pair of heels, cementing his place as one of the show’s best-ever professionals.
Judi Twerks Up A Storm
Truly, what a moment. It remains one of the biggest tragedies of Strictly history that we did not get to see more of Judi Love on the dancefloor.
Nancy Dell’olio Emerges From A Glitter-Encrusted Coffin
Strictly’s annual Halloween Week special always serves up some of the show’s most surreal moments, but the sight of Nancy Dell’olio emerging from a glitter-encrusted coffin sipping champagne is truly one of the most fabulous.
The fact that this routine remains one of the show’s lowest-scoring ever only makes us love it more.
Russell Reaches For The Stars
Russell Grant getting fired out of a sparkly cannon, flying over Wembley Arena to the soundtrack of S Club 7′s Reach. Need we say more?
Colin Jackson’s Showdance Takes A Surreal Turn
If you are lucky enough to reach the Strictly final, the Showdance offers couples the chance to dream up something the judges have never seen before. And boy did Colin Jackson and his partner Erin Boag do that. We’ll let you watch the video to realise why.
Faye And Giovanni Search For The Lonely Goatheard
Questioning what’s so camp about this? Two words: Giovanni’s wig.
Michelle Visage Brings Voguing To Blackpool
Having grown up walking in the ballrooms of New York, Michelle Visage made her-story when she brought Voguing to the Strictly ballroom with a special routine paying homage to the LGBTQ+ community and ball culture.
Love Is In The Air For Ruth And Anton
From the minute Hunsnet favourite Ruth Langsford was announced for Strictly in 2017, we knew we were in for a bit of a treat – and this airline-themed Samba was certainly it, mainly because what it lacked in dance ability, it made up for in camp... and hair extensions.
Why Hellllooo, Ainsley
Ainsley Harriott is a national treasure – and if his infamous ‘Why hello, Jill!’ moment hadn’t already convinced you of that, this Ready, Steady, Cook!-themed Salsa will.
Alison Has Something Up Her Sleeve
If you thought Alison Hammond descending from the ceiling to dance to Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights wasn’t already camp enough, check out this out-take from filming of the Dance-Off, where she totally lost it after getting her sleeve caught on Aljaz Skorjanec’s face during their routine. Sheer joy.
Scott Mills Becomes Sebastian The Crab
It’s been more than eight years since Scott Mills transformed into Sebastian The Crab from The Little Mermaid for this Movie Week Samba, and we’ve never forgotten it.
The Pros Go Camping
There’s just so much to enjoy here – Nancy absolutely serving, the male pros Vogueing in red PVC gloves, Nadiya’s wig, Johannes absolutely getting his life to Lizzo and Giovanni literally making love to the camera as he grinds on a chair. More group numbers like this, please.
Judge Rinder Ditches His Gavel
Strictly fans saw a whole new side to Judge Rinder when he made his dancefloor debut back in 2016 with a Cha Cha set to Duffy’s Mercy that saw the usually strict TV personality brandishing a glittery gavel and ripping open his robe to reveal his six pack.