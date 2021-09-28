Anton Du Beke Speaks Out Amid Reports Strictly Bosses Could 'Scrap Studio Audience'

Channel 4 Anton Du Beke

“The [first live show] didn’t have a huge audience anyway,” he explained to presenter Steph McGovern. “I think it’s only family of the contestants that are in the studio anyway.” Addressing additional reports that bubbles for contestants and their professional partners may be reintroduced, he continued: “You kind of are bubbling anyway, because for the whole of the week, you’re just with your partner… and they’re rehearsing in the studio by themselves. “They’ll be rehearsing every day, and they don’t come into contact with anybody. On Fridays, you go into the studio, but it’s not everybody at the same time, it’s sort of staggered through the day, because you’re doing your rehearsal in the studio and fittings and etc. “On show day, everyone’s in the studio at the same time – but, even then, you’re sort of bubbled off in your own dressing room, and all the team comes to you. Hair and makeup, they come to you, with all the gear on, and everyone’s been tested so there’s all of that.” He added: “There’s no communal space. In the old days, you’d go to the makeup room and everybody turns up and you get your slap on. But now, we’re all in our own rooms, with a designated team for them to come and sort them out. “Tom is on tour with his band doing big arenas with big audiences there, so they’ve just got a bit unlucky, really. But no one’s been in contact with Tom and Amy through the show, because the situation will have been the same for them.”

Ray Burmiston/BBC Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden