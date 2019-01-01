‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional AJ Pritchard’s brother Curtis has vowed not to let his positive attitude be affected by a violent attack the pair were subjected to over the weekend. The brothers were out in Cheshire last week, when they were set upon in an “unprovoked attack”, which left Curtis in need of emergency surgery on his knee. With Curtis – who is also a professional dancer, and appears on Ireland’s equivalent of ‘Strictly’ – having now undergone his operation, he’s spoken about how he is determined not to let the incident cloud his usual positive outlook.

“I’m not going to let my attackers win,” he told The Sun. “I’m determined to rise above it.There is no victory for them whatsoever.” He continued: “I’m happy my brother AJ is OK, he’s my best friend, and as a family we’re determined to stick together. It’s made us stronger.” Addressing his well-wishers and supporters, Curtis even went on to suggest that once he’s made a full recovery, he could join his brother as a ‘Strictly’ professional for this year’s series. He said: “The response has been quite phenomenal, it’s always been a dream to get on that programme and to be able to do that with my brother would be a dream come true. “I’m being positive, it’s a setback and I’ve just got to get back up and attack it and come back as a stronger person.” Curtis also noted that he was “so grateful” to the “amazing” NHS, who helped him through the ordeal.