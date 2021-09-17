Strictly Star Dan Walker Shows Off 'Completely Stupid' But Extremely Relatable Injury

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has showed off the results of a “completely stupid” injury – and it had nothing to do with his training.
The BBC Breakfast host is currently in rehearsals for the new series of Strictly, having been announced for the new line-up last month.
And while he’s already spoken out about how tough he’s finding balancing his daytime job with the intensity of Strictly training, his latest injury actually took place outside of the rehearsal room.
“I’ve done something completely stupid,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with a bump on his head. “I left my wallet in the taxi as I checked into a hotel. I ran back out to chase the driver and ran straight into a giant glass door which I thought was open.”
He continued: “Full deck on the floor, gasps in the restaurant… lump on the head. Thankfully… I still remember the routine.”
Dan added that despite the mortifying incident, he did manage to get his wallet back as his cab driver had “stopped for a fag around the corner”.
Filming on this year’s pre-recorded Strictly launch show was completed last week, with the episode set to air on Saturday 18 September on BBC One.
During the launch, viewers will discover which professional dancer each of the 15 celebrities have been partnered with, ahead of this year’s live shows, which kick off the following weekend.
In a tweet earlier this week, Dan was candid about his rehearsal difficulties, sharing a photo of himself lying flat out on his front after a training session.