Karen Clifton Congratulating Estranged Husband Kevin On His ‘Strictly’ Win Left Us All In Pieces

There wasn’t a dry eye in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ studio following last night’s epic final, which saw Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton crowned the winners. And viewers were welling up at home too, especially after Kevin’s estranged wife Karen ran onto the dance floor to congratulate him.

Kevin Clifton’s ex wife, Karen, being the first to congratulate him and being so happy for him is just bloody lovely.#StrictlyFinalpic.twitter.com/nEcxSPpOUz — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 15, 2018

After throwing her arms around him, she shouted “you did it”, which all proved a bit too much for many ‘Strictly’ fans...

karen running up to kevin and hugging him shouting “YOU DID IT” regardless of what’s happened in their relationship is the purest thing i’ve seen this series #strictlyfinal#strictly — jess (@sweetnerjess) December 15, 2018

Okay no Karen running to hug Kevin has actually just made me cry ffs who am I 😭 #Strictly — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) December 15, 2018

Between Stacey's mum storming the stage and Kevin in tears and Karen shouting YOU DID IT this is A Lot 😭 #StrictlyFinal — Lizzi Michael (@LizziMichael) December 15, 2018

I am in bits...love kevin and stacey and when karen ran on.😭😭#StrictlyFinal — Lisa Clark (@thelisaclark) December 15, 2018

When Karen hugged Kevin and congratulated his win #strictlypic.twitter.com/sflSZhQVWO — ListerLister 🇬🇧 (@ListerLister) December 15, 2018

Karen running on to hug Kevin omg emoshh #strictly — Alex Fearon (@AlexFearon4) December 15, 2018

karen running to kevin was a highlight of my night ngl #strictly#strictlyfinal — 🦄 (@ZAMOLACHKI) December 15, 2018

Also, Karen being the first to hug Kevin!😩❤️ #Strictly — CH🌹OE (@chloerichx) December 15, 2018

Karen standing behind Kevin and Stacey 😍 her face while they were waiting for the scores. She looks so proud of Kevin. Sure she has tears in her eyes. So nice to see adults working together still as friends despite perhaps a hard history — Rachie (@RachieBlossom) December 15, 2018

Kevin and fellow professional dancer Karen announced they were splitting up in March after three years of marriage. At the time, Kevin said: “We wanted to do this now and let everyone know that actually privately we’re not together anymore, but professionally we are stronger than ever. “Dance is how we came together and has been the glue that held us together for years now.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kevin and Karen Clifton