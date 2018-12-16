Karen Clifton Congratulating Estranged Husband Kevin On His ‘Strictly’ Win Left Us All In Pieces

There wasn’t a dry eye in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ studio following last night’s epic final, which saw Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton crowned the winners.
And viewers were welling up at home too, especially after Kevin’s estranged wife Karen ran onto the dance floor to congratulate him.
After throwing her arms around him, she shouted “you did it”, which all proved a bit too much for many ‘Strictly’ fans...
Kevin and fellow professional dancer Karen announced they were splitting up in March after three years of marriage.
At the time, Kevin said: “We wanted to do this now and let everyone know that actually privately we’re not together anymore, but professionally we are stronger than ever.
“Dance is how we came together and has been the glue that held us together for years now.”
It was an emotional night for Kevin, who finally got to lift the glitterball trophy with Stacey after being in the final on four previous occasions.
After discovering that they were the winning couple, Kevin - who joined the show in 2013 - declared: “It’s a Christmas miracle!”
Stacey added: “I should say something poignant... Kev, you know how highly I think of you, it’s no coincidence he’s been in the final as many times as he has.
“You’re patient, you’re talented, your choreography is second to none, and I’ve had the most incredible time. You so deserve this.”