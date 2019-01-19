Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Suffer Spectacular Fall During Live Tour

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts for Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell on Friday.

The pair suffered a spectacular fall during the touring show’s opening night in Birmingham.

Fans caught on camera the moment they crashed to the floor after Joe tripped while performing a Quickstep to the Arctic Monkey’s ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ at the NEC Arena.