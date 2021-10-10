John Whaite and Johannes Radebe dazzled the Strictly Come Dancing judges during this week’s Movie Week special, scoring a near-perfect score from the panel.
The Great British Bake Off champion and his professional partner served up an incredible Paso Doble routine during Saturday night’s live show, marking the first time this particular dance has been performed on Strictly by a same-sex pairing.
Channelling Pirates Of The Caribbean, John and Johannes were awarded a mark of 39 points on the night, with Craig Revel Horwood being the only member of the judging panel not to give the duo a perfect score.
Head judge Shirley Ballas told them: “I haven’t seen anything like that. Thank you for closing our show with such a magnificent performance.”
Hot on their heels was Rhys Stephenson, who also got a 10 from Motsi Mabuse for his Couple’s Choice performance.
The CBBC presenter and his professional partner Nancy Xu came in at second place with 37 points, after channelling Spider-Man for their routine.
Unfortunately, not everyone had such a strong night as Strictly paid homage to Hollywood for the evening.
After two fairly strong weeks, it was Olympian Adam Peaty who came in at the bottom of the leaderboard, landing just 20 marks for his performance.
Delivering the first Rumba of the series, the gold medallist and Katya Jones failed to impress the judging panel with their tribute to the hit film Avatar.
After Saturday night’s show, the public voted for their favourites, which will help determine which two couples will fight for their spot in the competition in the second dance-off of the series.
Find out who that will be in Sunday night’s Strictly results show, airing at 7.10pm on BBC One.