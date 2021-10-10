John Whaite and Johannes Radebe dazzled the Strictly Come Dancing judges during this week’s Movie Week special, scoring a near-perfect score from the panel.

The Great British Bake Off champion and his professional partner served up an incredible Paso Doble routine during Saturday night’s live show, marking the first time this particular dance has been performed on Strictly by a same-sex pairing.

Channelling Pirates Of The Caribbean, John and Johannes were awarded a mark of 39 points on the night, with Craig Revel Horwood being the only member of the judging panel not to give the duo a perfect score.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told them: “I haven’t seen anything like that. Thank you for closing our show with such a magnificent performance.”