‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Kevin Clifton has revealed he confronted Craig Revel Horwood at the series’ wrap party, as he felt the judge had been too harsh with his critiques.
During the recent year’s final, Kevin did little to mask his disdain when Craig criticised his and Stacey Dooley’s Showdance, claiming it was too “bitty” and featured too much “running around”.
Speaking backstage shortly afterwards, Kevin was clearly a little miffed, declaring: “I expect it from Craig every final. One day I’ll impress you. Every. Year.”
Kevin has now revealed that after the final – which saw the public crown him and Stacey as the new winners – he had words with Craig at the after-party, but fortunately they ended things on a friendly note.
He told OK! magazine: “[Craig] always seems to come down on my partner and me in the final, so I was like ‘no, not again!’
“But I saw him at the wrap party afterwards and I was like, ‘Craig, man, you were killing us there,’ and he just laughed.”
Stacey added: “He was on great form – as good as gold.”
Kevin’s victory was particularly noteworthy, as it marked his first win on ‘Strictly’, despite having made it through to the final on four prior occasions, with Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright and Louise Redknapp.
Documentary presenter Stacey was full of praise for her professional partner after their win, declaring: “Kev, you know how highly I think of you, it’s no coincidence he’s been in the final as many times as he has.
“You’re patient, you’re talented, your choreography is second to none, and I’ve had the most incredible time. You so deserve this.”
Meanwhile, it sounds like the wrap party was an eventful night, as Stacey eventually lost her Glitterball trophy just hours after being awarded it (don’t worry, though, it turned up in the end…).