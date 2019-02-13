Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev has announced that the 2018 series was his last as a professional dancer on the show. Pasha confirmed his departure on his Twitter page on Wednesday morning, claiming he feels it’s time for a “new challenge”.

He wrote: “I’ve had eight fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is. “The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who’ve supported me so much over these years – I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!”

An official statement from Strictly said: “Pasha is an incredibly talented and dedicated dancer who is much loved by his Strictly family and viewers and will be hugely missed. “We would like to thank him for everything he has contributed to the show over the years and wish him the very best for the future.”

Sadly after eight incredible series, the brilliant @PashaKovalev has decided to leave #Strictly😢. Pasha, from all of us, thank you for your amazing choreography and routines over the years. You’ll be sorely missed! 💕 pic.twitter.com/xtHmPwXGrf — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) February 13, 2019