'Strictly Come Dancing' Stars Left 'Disgusted' By AJ Pritchard Nightclub Attack

AJ Pritchard’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ co-stars have shown their support after he and his brother were the victims of an “unprovoked” nightclub attack. Many of the professional dancers said they were “disgusted” after AJ and his younger sibling Curtis were allegedly targeted by a group of eight men during a night out in Cheshire.

The likes of Giovanni Pernice, Aljaz Skorjanec, Neil and Katya Jones and Dianne Buswell took to Twitter to send their well wishes to AJ and Curtis, who sustained a number of injuries in the attack.

Wtf is wrong with this people ????? Guys I’m so sorry @CurtisPritchard@Aj11Ace I’m with you all the way !! Disgusting !!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) December 29, 2018

So sad to hear about @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard hope you boys are ok xxxxxx — dianne buswell (@dbuzz6589) December 29, 2018

So upset by the news about @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard!! Two lovely guys that mean no harm to anyone ever!! I can not believe it. To the thugs that did that.. shall we dance???? #fuming — Aljaz Skorjanec (@AljazSkorjanec) December 28, 2018

Disgusting what happened to @Aj11Ace and his brother @CurtisPritchard and I hope they catch everyone involved. — Neil Jones (@Mr_NJones) December 28, 2018

I can’t believe what happen to @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard . Sending lots of love your way. It’s Christmas people! Where is humanity going? #disappointed — katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) December 29, 2018

So disgusted at the sad news about @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard sending you all my love and support. EIGHT lads on two! Wtf? I hope justice is served properly. Stay strong AJ & Curtis! — Gorka Marquez (@gorkamarquez1) December 29, 2018

A spokesperson for the brothers, who had been at home for Christmas, confirmed AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs in the attack. Curtis is also awaiting an operation to his knee, after it was damaged by the pair’s attackers. His injuries have meant he has had to pull out of the upcoming series of Ireland’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’, where he has appeared as a professional dancer since 2017.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment AJ and Curtis have been supported by AJ's 'Strictly' co-stars