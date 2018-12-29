'Strictly Come Dancing' Stars Left 'Disgusted' By AJ Pritchard Nightclub Attack

AJ Pritchard’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ co-stars have shown their support after he and his brother were the victims of an “unprovoked” nightclub attack.
Many of the professional dancers said they were “disgusted” after AJ and his younger sibling Curtis were allegedly targeted by a group of eight men during a night out in Cheshire.
The likes of Giovanni Pernice, Aljaz Skorjanec, Neil and Katya Jones and Dianne Buswell took to Twitter to send their well wishes to AJ and Curtis, who sustained a number of injuries in the attack.
A spokesperson for the brothers, who had been at home for Christmas, confirmed AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs in the attack.
Curtis is also awaiting an operation to his knee, after it was damaged by the pair’s attackers.
His injuries have meant he has had to pull out of the upcoming series of Ireland’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’, where he has appeared as a professional dancer since 2017.
An RTE spokesperson told The Mirror: “Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Curtis Pritchard was involved in an incident on 26 December 2018. As a result of the injuries sustained, he will not have recovered in time for the launch of the new series, which will air 6 January 2019.
“Dancing with the Stars wish Curtis a speedy recovery.”
They added: “A replacement for Curtis on the show is currently being arranged by ShinAwiL and we look forward to welcoming Curtis back when he recovers.”
A statement from police revealed that two more people had also been injured in the attack, while a 20-year-old man from Crewe had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
“He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries,” they said.