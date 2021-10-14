Strictly Come Dancing bosses have said that this weekend’s show will be going ahead as normal, following the departure of contestant Robert Webb.

On Wednesday night, Robert announced that he was stepping down from the show on medical grounds, stating: “Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

“I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”