Shirley Ballas Details Major Personal Sacrifices She's Making To Ensure Strictly Goes Smoothly

David M. Benett via Getty Images Shirley Ballas pictured earlier this year

She noted this means she’s being “extremely vigilant” with wearing a face covering and washing her hands, and is also questioning whether attending public events in the lead-up to Strictly is a good idea. However, her biggest sacrifice involves her son, 35-year-old dancer and musician Mark Ballas, who she hasn’t seen in around two years. “There’s a sacrifice to be made if we want to get through it for the people at home,” she explained. “So if I’m invited out to big events, I think twice. Like the NTAs [which take place on Thursday night] – do I really need to be there?” Shirley added: “I was going to go to America to see my son, but I didn’t want to make that journey and take the risk in case I caught anything and couldn’t do the launch show. “It’s my responsibility. This show is a big deal, so I will forgo seeing my boy.”