BBC bosses have announced the songs and dances Strictly Come Dancing viewers can look forward to watching this weekend.
After surviving Movie Week, 11 of the remaining couples (minus Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, who’ve been given a one-week bye due to an injury) will be taking to the floor on Saturday night for the fourth live show of the series.
Fresh from their stunning performance last week – which earned them a near-perfect score – John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance the American Smooth to a George Michael classic.
Meanwhile, hoping to bounce back from being in the dance-off in Sunday night’s results show, comedian Judi Love will be performing a Waltz to Mariah Carey’s Hero.
Other moments to look out for include Dan Walker’s Cha Cha to MC Hammer and Greg Wise breaking out the actual Macarena.
Here’s the full list of what the pairs will be dancing to this time around...
- AJ and Kai are dancing the Samba to Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello
- Judi and Graziano are dancing the Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey
- Rose and Giovanni are dancing the Cha Cha to Raspberry Beret by Prince
- Sara and Aljaz are dancing the Tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel
- Tilly and Nikita are dancing the Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Adam and Katya are dancing the Argentine Tango to Tango In The Night by Fleetwood Mac
- Dan and Nadiya are dancing the Cha Cha to U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer
- Greg and Karen are dancing the Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio
- John and Johannes are dancing the American Smooth to Knew You Were Waiting by George Michael and Aretha Franklin
- Rhys and Nancy are dancing the Salsa to Butter by BTS
- Tom and Amy are dancing the Foxtrot to Fly Me To The Moon by Dean Martin
Absent from the line-up are Robert Webb and his partner Dianne Buswell, following the announcement the Peep Show actor would not be continuing in the competition due to ill health.
Last week saw soap star Katie McGlynn and her partner Gorka Marquez becoming the second pair to be eliminated from the competition, after two weeks in a row in the dance-off.
Prior to this, Nina Wadia was the first celebrity to be voted off, after failing to impress the judges with her Tango.
Find out how the remaining Strictly pairings get on when Strictly continues on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One.