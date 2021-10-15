BBC/Guy Levy The cast of Strictly Come Dancing pictured together during Movie Week

BBC bosses have announced the songs and dances Strictly Come Dancing viewers can look forward to watching this weekend.

After surviving Movie Week, 11 of the remaining couples (minus Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, who’ve been given a one-week bye due to an injury) will be taking to the floor on Saturday night for the fourth live show of the series.

Fresh from their stunning performance last week – which earned them a near-perfect score – John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance the American Smooth to a George Michael classic.

Meanwhile, hoping to bounce back from being in the dance-off in Sunday night’s results show, comedian Judi Love will be performing a Waltz to Mariah Carey’s Hero.

Other moments to look out for include Dan Walker’s Cha Cha to MC Hammer and Greg Wise breaking out the actual Macarena.