For her new project, she’s taking a rather different approach, and will front the new BBC Three show ‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’.

Prior to joining ‘Strictly’, Stacey was best known for her hard-hitting documentaries, which tackled issues like terrorism, sex trafficking and the environment.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion Stacey Dooley has hit back at the suggestion she’s “sold out” by fronting a new show about make-up artists.

The show will see 10 contestants living and working alongside one another in a bid to win a contract assisting the country’s top make-up artists.

However, when some people claimed that her latest project was a little “trivial” compared to her usual output, Stacey was quick to defend herself on Twitter.

When one fan wrote complained she’d “sold out” and “forgotten her roots” of investigative journalism since winning ‘Strictly’, Stacey publicly responded: “This is such a Stone Age assumption.

“You can care about human issues, the planet and also be into fashion. You can also take time out to look after yourself mentally.”

She continued: “For those tellin me ‘you’re suddenly doing ‘trivial’ work’... I’ve been filming stories covering rape, incest, drugs, murder and war for a decade. It’s a privilege to cover these issues, but I also need to take time out to enjoy the lighter side of life.

“Also. Dancers and make up artists are incredibly talented. I’m lucky to work alongside them. The idea that talent is exclusively measured on how academic or intellectual you are is SO ridiculous. Snobbery and judgement not really my thing.”