Tom Fletcher has spoken out for the first time after it was revealed he’d tested positive for Covid-19, meaning he will be unable to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this week. Over the weekend, it was announced that the McFly singer and his professional partner Amy Dowden had both contracted coronavirus, and were self-isolating. Because of this, the pair will not be competing in Strictly this week, and Tom is also unable to perform in the final two McFly shows on the band’s current UK tour. In a video message posted on his Instagram page, Tom assured fans he was doing “fine”, but admitted he was “gutted” about not being able to perform while in self-isolation.

Instagram/BBC Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will not be appearing on Strictly this week

“I know a lot of you have seen by now that I tested positive for Covid,” he explained. “Thank you so much for all your messages. I’m fine, but it means that obviously I’m isolating and I can’t finish the McFly tour, which I’m so sorry and so gutted about. It hurts so much letting you guys down, you have no idea.” Tom continued: “This also means I have to have a week off from Strictly, so I won’t be there for week two. So I’m sorry to all of the Strictly team, to all my fellow contestants and to my brilliant partner Amy, I’m sending you loads of love. “I will be watching on Saturday, cheering you all on, guys. I can’t wait to see your week two dances, I’ll be so jealous that I’m not there. But I’ll be back for week three. “Amy, I’m going to dance my little Cuban heels off to hopefully get more than a four from Craig. Until then, I’m going to rest and recover, so once again, I’m so sorry to everyone, and I will see you soon. Thanks for all the messages, bye.”

After testing positive for Covid, Amy shared a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, assuring her followers that she was not experiencing symptoms. “Unfortunately Tom and I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not suffering any symptoms but am now isolating at home,” she wrote. “I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the Strictly dance floor for the live show in week three! “Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on!”