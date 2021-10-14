Strictly Come Dancing star Ugo Monye has been forced to miss this week’s upcoming live show due to an injury.
Posting on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the rugby star explained that he has a history of issues with his back, which have been causing “unwanted problems” for him in the past few days.
“Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show,” he explained.
“I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!”
Ugo is paired with reigning champion Oti Mabuse on this year’s series of Strictly, and last week won praise from the judges for their Couple’s Choice routine inspired by Disney’s Moana.
Like Tom Fletcher, who missed a live show earlier in the series when he and his dancing partner Amy Dowden contracted Covid-19, Ugo is expected to be given a one-week bye to the next stage of the competition.
News of Ugo’s injury comes a day after comedy actor Robert Webb announced he was withdrawing from the competition on medical grounds.
“Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery,” the former Peep Show star said.
“I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”
In Ugo and Oti’s absence, the rest of Strictly’s remaining 11 couples will be performing when the show continues on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One.