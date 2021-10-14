Strictly Come Dancing star Ugo Monye has been forced to miss this week’s upcoming live show due to an injury.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the rugby star explained that he has a history of issues with his back, which have been causing “unwanted problems” for him in the past few days.

“Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show,” he explained.

“I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!”