A Strictly Come Dancing rep has spoken out amid reports that vaccine-related drama is causing issues behind the scenes.

Last week, The Sun reported that two of Strictly’s team of 18 professional dancers had made the decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with the tabloid later claiming that a third has also turned down the offer to get jabbed.

This has apparently led to some feelings of “resentment” among members of the hit BBC show’s cast and crew crew.

Although the three unvaccinated dancers have not been named, The Sun’s piece suggested one of them has been paired with a celebrity on this year’s line-up.