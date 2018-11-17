Strictly's Shirley Ballas Receives 'Sincere Apology' From Fellow Judge Craig Revel Horwood After Book Tour Insult

Shirley Ballas has revealed that she has received a “sincere” apology from her fellow ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood after he insulted her during an event to promote his book. Craig was reported to have made disparaging comments about Shirley’s appearance at her first audition for the BBC show, during a book tour last month.

But head judge Shirley says they have since made up after Craig apologised for making a joke about her low-cut dress. Shirley told The Sun: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for anyone to make comments about anyone else – be it about their body or anything they do – when working as a team. “I’m a team player and I have the backs of my fellow people. Yes, I got an apology – a sincere apology. “I don’t need anybody to make me feel bad about myself. I can do that to myself. To each his own. I don’t think you need to sell anything off the back of making anybody else look small. I don’t think joking about somebody else’s body is funny.”

