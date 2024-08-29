The Most Stunning Images From The Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Summer Paralympics kicked off with a bang on Thursday with the opening ceremony in Paris.
Athletes from around the world paraded down the iconic Champs-Elysées avenue to Place de la Concorde, where around 50,000 spectators watched the ceremony from stands built around the historic square in central Paris. It was the first time the Paralympics has held its opening ceremony outdoors.
From Thursday until September 8, more than 4,000 athletes will compete in over 500 medal events across 22 sports in the Paralympic Games.
