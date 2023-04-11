Succession Fans Flip Out After Major Character's Death Changes Everything

Warning! This post contains major Succession spoilers for the latest episode.
Fans of Succession have been thrown for a loop by the sudden death of one of the show’s biggest characters.
Logan Roy, the conservative media lord played by Brian Cox, died during a flight on his private jet ― causing fans to gasp and leading to an obit for the character in the Los Angeles Times.
The death itself isn’t too much of a shocker, given that the title of the show refers to the race to succeed Roy, who is aging and in poor health. But many fans still didn’t see it coming, especially given that it’s only the third episode of the final season, with seven still left to go.
“I thought he would die in about episode seven or eight,” Cox confessed to the New York Times. “But episode three, I thought … ‘Well that’s a bit early.’”
He told the newspaper that the death changes the stakes.
“The main protagonist is gone. And the kids are having to deal with it, or not,” he said. “I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan.”
Fans already miss the character they love to hate: