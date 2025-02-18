People Are Just Realising Succession And Severance Share 1 Touching Detail

Zach Cherry as Dylan in Severance looking confused Apple TV

I don’t think I’d describe either HBO’s Succession or Apple TV+’s mind-melting Severance as “wholesome”.

But in a recent TikTok, site user @lungthief shared a crossover between the two cultish hits that can only be described as adorable.

Advertisement

The creator first pointed out what a lot of fans may already know ― the TV shows share actors Zach Cherry (Dylan in Severance, Brian in Succession) and Yul Vazquez (Petey in Severance, Rick in Succession).

However, she added that most people forget “the most important” actor the shows have in common ― a dog.

That’s right; Mondale, Tom Wambsgans’ dog in Succession, plays Radar, Irving’s pet, in Severance.

The dog who plays both Mondale and Radar HBO / Apple TV+

Advertisement

Sarah Snook had previously spoken about the connection in an interview, revealing that the dog is named Ditto and is “a sweet, sweet puppy dog”.

“He’s actually in Severance as well,” she said at the time. “There’s a crossover there that we didn’t know we needed.”

Severance’s director, Ben Stiller, was himself surprised by the connection.

He posted on X in 2023 with an adorable snap of the dog: “Working with #Ditto on #Severance for the first time since I found out he’s Mondale on #Succession. I’m both starstruck and a little hurt he didn’t tell me before.”

Advertisement

“I think he probably worried I’d ask him too many fan questions which he wouldn’t be allowed to answer.”

Working with #Ditto on #Severance for the first time since i found out he’s Mondale on #Succession. I’m both starstruck and and a little hurt he didn’t tell me before. I think he probably worried I’d ask him too many fan questions which he wouldn’t be allowed to answer. pic.twitter.com/1NLRnRmITa — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 13, 2023

Of course, many Severance and Succession fans (myself included) found out the sweet detail years later, through @lungthief’s viral clip.

Advertisement

“Oh, so you were just making a joke *looks it up* WAIT IT’S TRUE??” a commenter wrote under the TikTok.

“The dog part took me out,” another wrote.

“When I found out that Radar was Mondale, everything in my life fell into place and now I live in perfect order and harmony,” yet another TikTok user shared.

Honestly, I understand how they feel ― and I’m just relieved the two series share a single, uncomplicated happy strand.