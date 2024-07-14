Suddenly Found That You Hate Living In The City? You Might Have This

martin-dm via Getty Images

I grew up in Liverpool and have spent the last 17 years of my life living in Glasgow. I’m a city kid at heart and my brief four year stint of living in a seaside town only cemented my need for busyness and anonymity.

Recently, though, I find myself longing for a quieter life. I don’t know if lockdown changed my tolerance for noise, for busy spaces, for rows and rows of houses. I’m not sure.

I often capture myself in daydreams of living somewhere quieter, with more greenery and less people. Somewhere that I’m forced to slow down because shops close earlier.

It might be as simple as ageing. I’m 34 now and my days of going out 4/5 nights a week are long behind me. Also, a recent poll found that almost half of 18 to 24-year-olds living in London plan to leave within the next ten years.

Additionally, studies have shown that the risk for serious mental illness is generally higher in cities compared to rural areas.

This kind of urban fatigue is actually not all that unexpected.

City living can have a huge impact on your mental health

Researchers have found that those of us living in cities are 21% more likely to have anxiety disorders and 39% more likely to have mood disorders.

Psychiatrists believe that this is because living in cities gives our brains a workout, which alters how we respond to stress.

Healthline said: “The constant stimulation of city life can propel the body into a stressful state, known as the fight-or-flight response. That can make us more vulnerable to mental health concerns, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use.”

All of this being said, I’m not ready to actually leave the city yet. I am tired of the noise and the bustling of crowds but I do love the community I’ve forged here. I do love how frequent public transport is here.

So, what now?

Well, Healthline recommend tackling it head-on. They said: “It comes as no surprise that exercise, talking with loved ones, and finding a community can give your mood a boost. And while these activities can benefit us all, these interactions can help city dwellers stay afloat.”