ICYMI, Suella Braverman Was Torn Apart After This Strange Rwanda Photoshoot

Suella Braverman’s trip to Rwanda over the weekend led a series of photo-ops, like many ministerial excursions.
Except this time, there was one particular photo which stood out.
The home secretary seems to be laughing at full force, with her head thrown back, while she’s visiting the accommodation blocks where the Rwanda government plans to keep the asylum seekers she intends to deport from the UK.
She was already under fire for the controversial policy itself, and for only taking members from right-wing outlets to the east African country.
The Guardian, the BBC, the Mirror, the Independent and the i Newspaper were reportedly not permitted to attend.
The trip marked the latest development in the UK’s plan to deport those who “illegally” cross the English Channel as refugees to another continent, even though it may breach international law.
So, Braverman’s apparent delight over the accommodation caused quite a stir on Twitter.
Others went even further and started to imagine how the home secretary could respond to some classic tear-jerker movies...
Or joked about the photo going viral on Mother’s Day...
Some also recalled how Braverman has expressed her passion for the divisive policy before (even after the only attempted deportation flight was grounded after interventions from the European Court of Human Rights).
“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Braverman told Chopper’s Politics last October...