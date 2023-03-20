ICYMI, Suella Braverman Was Torn Apart After This Strange Rwanda Photoshoot

Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda, to see houses that are being constructed that could eventually house deported migrants from the UK. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Suella Braverman’s trip to Rwanda over the weekend led a series of photo-ops, like many ministerial excursions.

Except this time, there was one particular photo which stood out.

The home secretary seems to be laughing at full force, with her head thrown back, while she’s visiting the accommodation blocks where the Rwanda government plans to keep the asylum seekers she intends to deport from the UK.

She was already under fire for the controversial policy itself, and for only taking members from right-wing outlets to the east African country.

The Guardian, the BBC, the Mirror, the Independent and the i Newspaper were reportedly not permitted to attend.

The trip marked the latest development in the UK’s plan to deport those who “illegally” cross the English Channel as refugees to another continent, even though it may breach international law.

So, Braverman’s apparent delight over the accommodation caused quite a stir on Twitter.

“This is where we put all your modern slavery victims”

Suella Braverman …… pic.twitter.com/KmIWRekagu — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 19, 2023

Home sec Suella Braverman pictured having a right old giggle at *checks notes* a facility where she’s promised to deport trafficking victims & asylum seekers pic.twitter.com/4WAXx1zj8G — Harriet Williamson (@harriepw) March 19, 2023

Exactly 200 years after William Wilberforce founded the Anti-Slavery Society, here’s Suella Braverman at a facility to which she hopes to deport trafficked victims of modern slavery. pic.twitter.com/dhyAxW96Xo — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 19, 2023

Suella Braverman, seeing the funny side of depriving desperate people of their human rights. pic.twitter.com/1wKNyuZq3r — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 19, 2023

When a tragedy happens or we start to see pictures of the obvious consequences of shoving 1000s of desperate people onto a country with far fewer resources...



This picture of Suella Braverman laughing like she's just skinned a dalamation... #Rwanda pic.twitter.com/Uyzn5wpy3K — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 19, 2023

This photo will define Suella Braverman’s political career. And not, I suspect, in a good way. pic.twitter.com/b4tyXHqDor — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 19, 2023

Suella Braverman in Rwanda having a good laugh about all the asylum seekers that she is going to dump there pic.twitter.com/AjEM9rZgBQ — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 19, 2023

The problem isn’t Braverman laughing like a hyena. The problem is that we’ve fallen so far that an abomination like the Rwanda scheme is even conceivable. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 20, 2023

Suella Braverman looking more like an excited teenager at a pop concert-not a Home Secretary at a location which could see vulnerable refugees trapped & at risk as a result of her personal obsession with Rwanda pic.twitter.com/MQUrQdzrqj — Barbara (@BarbaraSutton15) March 19, 2023

No this isn't a Euromillions winner, it's Suella Braverman in Rwanda.... pic.twitter.com/M3FXbrjWRN — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) March 19, 2023

What kind of person jokes & laughs about planning to send desperate, powerless people to where they may be tortured? https://t.co/1DzFWXV6xu



This is UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who's also said it's her "dream" & "obsession."



Deeply disturbing: https://t.co/D7Bd55vC0f pic.twitter.com/FJFucw7WdR — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) March 20, 2023

Others went even further and started to imagine how the home secretary could respond to some classic tear-jerker movies...

Suella Braverman watching the end of Marley & Me pic.twitter.com/v5A3gtNtbV — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 19, 2023

Suella Braverman demonstrating her capacity for compassion. pic.twitter.com/u3LaoyWjqe — The Poke (@ThePoke) March 20, 2023

Suella Braverman as The Iron Giant says "Superman!" and closes his eyes. pic.twitter.com/8bxZrKd16q — Rev. A Mol (@RevAMol) March 19, 2023

Braverman watching pretty much all of Watership Down pic.twitter.com/QuPVDrdu3Z — Michael F Spiers Snr 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@MichaelSpiers17) March 19, 2023

Or joked about the photo going viral on Mother’s Day...

Remember, today of all days, love your mum as much as Suella Braverman loves Rwanda pic.twitter.com/ptRYdSjMYi — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 19, 2023

Some also recalled how Braverman has expressed her passion for the divisive policy before (even after the only attempted deportation flight was grounded after interventions from the European Court of Human Rights).

“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Braverman told Chopper’s Politics last October...

This is one of the most bizarre political photos I’ve ever seen.

This is the British Home Secretary in apparent ecstasy at the building of detention centers in Rwanda where she dreams of sending desperate people.

This is now considered normal? pic.twitter.com/5ruhCKM9I1 — Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) March 18, 2023

