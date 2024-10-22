Suits Star Imagines What The Characters He And Meghan Markle Played Would Be Doing Now

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Although it’s unlikely that Meghan Markle will participate in a “Suits” reboot anytime soon, her former co-star Patrick J. Adams can’t help but imagine what has happened to their characters.

Adams played Mike Ross in eight seasons of the legal drama between 2011 and 2019. Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, ended the series living in Seattle with Ross, where they ran a law office together.

Advertisement

Adams told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes Ross and Zane are “still together kicking it in Seattle” and likes “the idea of them just crushing it in Seattle and saving people’s lives and fighting for the little people — and not having to wear those [expensive] clothes every day, wearing something a little bit more comfortable.”

Still, a part of him has “a hard time imagining them in that climate for that long,” he admitted.

There is a possibility that Adams and Markle could reunite in a different way.

Adams and fellow “Suits” cast member Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, just launched a new podcast, “Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast,” where they plan to watch all the episodes and speak with former cast and crew members about their experiences.

“We’ve reached out to everybody and said, ‘Come on as much and as often as possible,’ and then we’ll independently keep going back out, seeing what their schedules are,” Adams said.

He also said that Markle had received an invite to be on the podcast and “sent a lovely text message when we decided we were doing it.”

Advertisement

Adams stressed that the podcast wouldn’t discuss any behind-the-scenes drama involving Markle’s relationship with her husband, Prince Harry, whom she started dating while on the series.

“Obviously, we informed the cast and said, ‘Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story.’