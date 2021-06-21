Life

20 Summer Essentials You Can Buy For Less On Prime Day

Amazon has deals galore on summer must-haves from barbecues to designer shades.

It’s officially midsummer and not just that but Amazon Prime Day, too. What better way to celebrate both than by snapping up all the essentials you’ll need for the sunny (we hope!) months ahead – and at a fraction of the price.

We’re talking sun cream and flip flops, we’re talking picnic blankets and cooler bags. Whether you’re a happy camper who can’t wait to put up your tent or you’re planning on moving no further than your own back yard, we’ve scoured the best Prime Day deals to get your summer going the way it should.

Our round-up ranges from some brilliantly discounted fun for the kids to some boozier bargains for grown-ups – because it’s not summer unless everyone’s having a good time.

Now, if someone could just arrange for the weather to hold out, too...

1
These blue beauties have an eyecatching 49% discount
Amazon
DKNY Women's Sunglasses, now £50.99 (was £94.80)
2
These designer men's shades are a steal at 30% off
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Sunglasses, now £49 (were £70)
3
A 65% discount on these garden lights will make your garden twinkle
Amazon
Solar Power Garden String Lights , 7m, 50 LED, now £7.04 (were £19.99)
4
This cooler bag is perfect for your picnic and it's 24% off.
Amazon
Freshore Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag, now £18.90 (was £24.99)
5
Now's your chance to bulk buy sun cream at 58% off. Slip, slap, slop
Amazon
Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Fast Absorbing Sun Cream Spray SPF30, now £4.99 (was £12.00)

And if you prefer SPF50, that's available too.
6
It's midsummer and if you've not got a BBQ yet, nab 36% off this beauty
Amazon
Weber Q 1000 Gas Barbecue Titanium, now £199.99 (was £313.95)
7
We're blushing at this 25% off deal on six bottles of rosé
Amazon
Jacobs Creek Le Petit Rose, 75 cl, Case of 6, now £35.99, was £48.00.
8
Flip flops are a summer must and these are 39% off with free returns
Amazon
Havaianas Women's Top Tiras Flip Flops , now £12.16 (was £20)
9
Pack your bag, we're going camping, with 67% off this handy backpack
Amazon
Trespass Waterproof Albus Unisex Outdoor Backpack, now £13.19 (was £39.99)
10
This two man tent, at 20% off, is perfect for a weekend getaway
Amazon
Trespass Beatnik, Smoke, Two Person Tent, 1.8 kg, 200cm x 120cm x 100 cm, now £25.59, was £32.06
11
Pack this pillow for your next festival – it's 25% off and a find
Amazon
Trespass Unisex's SNOOZEFEST Lightweight Compact Packaway Camping-Travel Pillow, now £10.39 (was £13.99)
12
Gin with the lemon drizzle already added and 23% off? Yes, sirree
Amazon
Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin, 50cl, now £18.50 (was £24)
13
Your plants (and kids) will thank you for this sprinkler with 43% off
Amazon
Hozelock 2510 0000 Round Sprinkler 177m², now £9.53 (was £16.59)
14
Tiny tots will have a whale of a time with 25% off this swim vest
Amazon
Splash About Kids' Go Splash Swim Vest, now £14.99 (was £19.99)
15
These cute arm bands, discounted 41%, are great for water babies
Amazon
Speedo Kids Unisex Printed Roll Up Swimming Armbands, now £7.12 (was £12)
16
This 20-piece beach set will keep kids happy (and you too, with 47% off)
Amazon
Dreamon Sand 20 Piece Beach Toy Set With Mesh Bag, now £13.29 (was £23.99)
17
This picnic blanket, discounted 26%, will bring a little sunshine to your day
Amazon
Yellow Foldable Outdoor Picnic Blanket / Beach Blanket, now £11.04 (was £14.99)
18
Perfect for sunny naps, get 30% off this beautiful blue hammock
Amazon
All Seasons Gazebos Ross James Garden Furniture, 100% Double Cotton Hammock, now £42 (was £97.99)
19
This family size bottle of after sun lotion has a whopping 58% off
Amazon
Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Lotion With Aloe Vera, 400 ml family size bottle, now £4.99 (was £12)
