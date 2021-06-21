20 Summer Essentials You Can Buy For Less On Prime Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It’s officially midsummer and not just that but Amazon Prime Day, too. What better way to celebrate both than by snapping up all the essentials you’ll need for the sunny (we hope!) months ahead – and at a fraction of the price.
We’re talking sun cream and flip flops, we’re talking picnic blankets and cooler bags. Whether you’re a happy camper who can’t wait to put up your tent or you’re planning on moving no further than your own back yard, we’ve scoured the best Prime Day deals to get your summer going the way it should.
Our round-up ranges from some brilliantly discounted fun for the kids to some boozier bargains for grown-ups – because it’s not summer unless everyone’s having a good time.
Now, if someone could just arrange for the weather to hold out, too...
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-DAY trial today if you’re not already a member.