The unpredictable weather is the one thing you can count on in the British summer time, which is why we’re all after a lightweight waterproof jacket that will stop us looking like a drowned rat, but also won’t leave us in a puddle of sweat.

The good news is waterproof raincoats have evolved beyond pac-a-macs to fit in with current trends and can actually give your outfit another level of flair. Some have hoods and others don’t (for those who would rather carry an umbrella than risk squashing their ’do). So scroll down to discover how to look good, even when the forecast predicts sunshine and rain at the same time.