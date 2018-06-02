EDITION
    02/06/2018 07:01 BST

    Summer Raincoat Shopping Guide: Lightweight Waterproof Jackets All Under £60

    You're going to want to wear these even when it's not raining.

    The unpredictable weather is the one thing you can count on in the British summer time, which is why we’re all after a lightweight waterproof jacket that will stop us looking like a drowned rat, but also won’t leave us in a puddle of sweat.

    The good news is waterproof raincoats have evolved beyond pac-a-macs to fit in with current trends and can actually give your outfit another level of flair. Some have hoods and others don’t (for those who would rather carry an umbrella than risk squashing their ’do). So scroll down to discover how to look good, even when the forecast predicts sunshine and rain at the same time.

    • ZARA
      Checked Waterproof Parka, sizes XS-XXL, £29.99, ZARA.
    • ASOS
      Rains Waterproof Coach Jacket in scarlet, sizes XS-L, £49, Rains via ASOS.
    • ASOS
      Brave Soul Plus Leona Rain Mac in Camo Leopard, sizes 20-24, £18, ASOS.
    • Boohoo
      Daisy Transparent Rain Mac With Bound Seams, sizes L-XL, £20, Boohoo.
    • New Look
      Navy Hooded Rain Coat, sizes XXS-XXL, £19, New Look.
    • TKMAXX
      Craig Hoppers Rust Light Weight Waterproof Jacket, sizes S-XL, £26, TK MAXX.
    • Topshop
      Petite Hooded Rain Mac, sizes 4-14, £39, Topshop.
    • YAS
      Dotta Thekla Raincoat, sizes XS-L, £59.49, Y.A.S via Zalando.
    • ASOS
      Rain Jacket With Contrast Binding, sizes 4-18, £35, ASOS.
    • Topshop
      Clear Vinyl Trench Coat, sizes 6-16, £49, Topshop.
    • Uniqlo
      Harrington Jacket, sizes XS-XL, £29.90, Uniqlo.

